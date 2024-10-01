UAE-based leading developer Omniyat has officially announced the launch of The Alba, an AED7 billion ($1.9 billion) architectural masterpiece in Dubai designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).

Unveiled in front of a select group of VVIP customers during the recent Monaco Yacht Show, The Alba is being dubbed by Omniyat as the world's first premium garden retreat by the sea.

Located on the Eastern Crescent of Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, it will provide private sanctuaries, offering uninterrupted views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa, said a statement from Omniyat.

The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai elevates luxury living, representing Omniyat’s boundless vision through a seamless blend of beachfront hospitality and ultra luxury residential experiences.

It will be a breathtaking landmark offering panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa, it stated.

At the heart of The Alba’s vision is a distilled focus on ‘well-living’ – ensuring longevity, sustainability and a deep connection to nature. Each residence also has its own private amenities, including private pools, outdoor jacuzzis, and elevated sun platforms, all placed on expansive outdoor terraces.

A significant highlight of the event was the signing ceremony between Omniyat’s Founder & Executive Chairman, Mahdi Amjad, and Christopher Cowdray, President of Dorchester Collection, at the Yacht Club de Monaco to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amjad said: "The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, represents Omniyat’s vision of reimagined luxury by the sun and sea in Dubai. With this project, we’re providing a level of residential living previously unseen in the emirate, influenced by the incredible talent and inspirational ethos of Zaha Hadid Architects, and operated by our longstanding partner, Dorchester Collection.

"This project is particularly special as it offers a harmonious blend of nature and cutting-edge design. Dubai derives so much of its charm and lifestyle from its seaside location, and The Alba – featuring Omniyat’s signature focus on crafting privacy-centric residences – enhances this unique connection with the water by offering a personalised waterfront experience. Omniyat will continue to curate unique experiences, creatively collaborating with some of the world’s most visionary minds, to surpass the traditional definition of well-living," he stated.

The Alba will become the 12th Dorchester Collection hotel globally, and the second in the Middle East region, with the first being The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. The Alba is also the seventh residential property to be managed by Dorchester Collection in Dubai.

The hotel’s singular curved creation features interiors and suites meticulously designed by Gilles & Boissier, all attended by the legendary levels of service of the Dorchester Collection. Its guests will benefit from outstanding culinary experiences, indulgent branded spa treatments, and elegantly appointed rooms, stated Amjad.

The guests can explore the lush grounds and stand at the water’s edge, soaking in the exceptional quality of light and life, he added.

The Alba Residences’ interiors offer bold, bright, and expansive spaces with floor-to-ceiling heights of over 3m, it added.

According to Omniyat, the homes - ranging from two-bedroom furnished and three-bedroom unfurnished units to three or four-bedroom simplex and duplex units, as well as capacious penthouses - are designed to cater to the tailored needs of every individual.

Christopher Cowdray, President of Dorchester Collection, said: "The Alba is our next luxury chapter in Dubai in partnership with Omniyat. Each space will be a sanctuary within an exclusive enclave that will offer residents and guests both privacy and serenity in this dynamic city."

"This next-level lifestyle and hospitality experience will be combined with the impeccable service of Dorchester Collection; the foundation of our culture is the care we have for our guests and people, which has been celebrated globally," noted Cowdray.

"With panoramic views across the sea and the city’s famous landmarks, The Alba will provide redefined luxury through exceptional design in an environment where nature and wellness converge," he explained.

"Guests and residents will enjoy exclusivity in Dorchester Collection’s first garden retreat by the sea with its expansive private terraces and immersive wellness offerings, cultivating a sophisticated oasis for reawakening, reconnection and renewal," he added.

