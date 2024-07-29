SALALAH: Dhofar Governorate is witnessing a significant increase in construction activities, driven by an urgent need to modernise infrastructure and accommodate a growing population.

A key indicator of this urban boom is the remarkable rise in building permit applications. In 2023, the Building Permits Department of Dhofar Municipality reported a 22-per cent increase in applications compared to the previous year, bringing the total to 3,043. This surge underscores the accelerated pace of development and the heightened demand for new constructions in the governorate.

To meet this rising demand, the Building Permits Department has been actively enhancing its services and modernising its systems. These improvements aim to streamline the permit application process, making it more efficient and user-friendly. The department's efforts are part of a broader strategy to support Dhofar's urbanisation while maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability.

The department's role extends beyond permit issuance. It involves strict oversight of architectural design quality and fostering innovative building solutions. Ensuring that new constructions meet global standards of quality and sustainability is paramount, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

The rapid urban development in Dhofar is not just about new buildings. It has broader implications for the governorate. The increase in construction activities is generating new employment opportunities across various sectors, driving economic growth. Enhanced infrastructure is also leading to better services for residents and improving the overall quality of life in the governorate.

Furthermore, the construction boom contributes to diversifying income sources, strengthening the national economy and reducing reliance on traditional sectors. The rapid development is attracting investors, further stimulating private sector growth and fostering a dynamic business environment.

Despite these positive developments, several challenges remain. Rapid urbanisation can put pressure on natural resources and existing infrastructure, necessitating careful management to ensure sustainability, say experts. It is also crucial to preserve Dhofar’s architectural and cultural heritage amid the ongoing development, maintaining the unique character of the governorate.

The growing population necessitates the expansion of essential services such as water, electricity and sanitation to meet increased demand.

Ahmed al Maashani, an urban planning expert, highlights the importance of sustainability amid this growth. "Dhofar’s urban expansion offers immense opportunities, but it also requires a balanced approach to ensure sustainable development for future generations."

As Dhofar continues to grow and develop, the governorate stands as a testament to the potential of strategic urban planning and the importance of balancing development with sustainability. This dynamic transformation not only enhances the quality of life for residents, but also positions Dhofar as a beacon of progress and innovation in the Sultanate of Oman.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).