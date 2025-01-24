UAE - Object 1, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its flagship sustainability development, Evergrin House, located in the heart of Dubai’s Jumeirah Garden City, with the project on track for completion and handover in Q2 2026.

Part of the international TSZ Group, the group has over a decade of experience in Spain, Ukraine and the UAE.

Offering exceptional value with prices starting from AED995,000 ($270,858), the key development features 219 residential units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, with sizes spanning from 37 sq m to 106 sq m, catering to diverse lifestyle preferences.

In line with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, which emphasizes sustainable development, environmental responsibility, and improved quality of life, Evergrin House establishes a new benchmark in urban living.

Designed for the modern resident, Evergrin House sets a new standard in residential living with cutting-edge smart home technology seamlessly integrated into every unit.

From IoT-driven systems for climate control, lighting, and security, to fully automated community amenities, this development ensures both convenience and functionality, it stated.

The development features eco-conscious design and cutting edge smart home technology, reflecting its

alignment to the country’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Incorporating biophilic architectural elements, lush gardens and abundant natural light, Evergrin House not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also creates a tranquil environment that promotes well-being for its residents.

In today’s digital age, the way we interact with our living spaces is evolving. The rise of connected devices, the demand for energy efficiency, and the need for adaptable home environments are reshaping modern interiors. Evergrin House addresses these needs with secure, energy-efficient solutions that simplify daily life while blending seamlessly into stylish, contemporary spaces.

By connecting homes to smartphones and tablets, residents enjoy intuitive control over their environments, ensuring a lifestyle that is not only smarter but also more sustainable.

Tatiana Tonu, Managing Director at Object 1, said: "Evergrin House reflects our commitment to creating sustainable and urban living spaces. With its eco-conscious design, advanced technology, and premium amenities, it offers residents a distinctive lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most dynamic neighbourhoods."

Dubai’s real estate market has experienced remarkable growth, with transactions reaching a combined value of AED625 billion in 2024, driven by investor-friendly policies and strategic initiatives, stated Tonu.

"In this thriving market, Evergrin House stands out as a compelling investment opportunity, combining modern , sustainability, and a prime location. As we prepare for the handover, we believe this project will set a new benchmark for residential developments in the region," she added.

