Bahrain has issued the regulatory requirements for housing project areas and its accompanying guide.

The requirements were established following the Cabinet's approval of a draft decision to amend the construction regulations in housing project areas. This amendment aims to facilitate the expansion of building spaces for housing units and residential plots, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, explained that the objective of these regulatory requirements is to maximise citizens' benefit from expansion opportunities around housing units, addressing recurring building violations and transforming them into legal amendments in accordance with the regulatory standards applied to all residential units, plots, and buildings under the Ministry of Housing's jurisdiction.

She added that the decision regulates the requirements for residential building areas in addition to the housing areas that have not yet been delineated, as part of a comprehensive legal framework. This initiative is the result of coordinated efforts between the legislative and executive authorities, following an extensive review of cases submitted to the Ministry and citizen proposals received through the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul), as well as feedback from MPs and municipal councils, the report said.

