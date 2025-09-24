Egypt - N Developments has announced its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2025, where it will present a series of exclusive offers on units in its flagship residential project, Nest, located in Sixth Settlement, East Cairo.

As part of its Cityscape promotions, the company is offering discounts of up to 25%, down payments starting from just 5%, and flexible installment plans extending up to 12 years.

Ahmed Shedid, Chairperson of N Developments, said the company’s presence at the exhibition is aligned with its local expansion strategy and its commitment to delivering modern, innovative housing solutions in prime locations.

He highlighted that Nest stands out as one of the most prominent integrated residential developments in Sixth Settlement, offering contemporary unit designs tailored to the diverse needs of today’s homeowners.

The project’s architectural concept was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Raef Fahmi, drawing inspiration from the site’s natural characteristics. Interior design was crafted by Mona Hussein Design House (MHDH), while Tarek Sobhy of Okoplan for Landscaping led the landscape design. Together, they’ve created a unique residential environment that blends luxury, functionality, and harmony with nature.

Upcoming Launches and Strategic Expansion

Hossam Soliman, CEO and Managing Director of N Developments, emphasized that Sixth Settlement is undergoing rapid urban development, supported by major government infrastructure initiatives. Its strategic location near the New Administrative Capital, Suez Road, and Regional Ring Road makes it a promising hub for both residents and investors.

He also revealed plans for a new luxury villa project in West Cairo, set to launch in Q4 2025. Spanning 120 feddans with total investments of EGP 30bn, the project aims to cater to the growing demand for high-end residential communities.

Targeting the Gulf Market

As part of its international outreach, N Developments is preparing to participate in three major real estate exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha during October and November 2025.

Reem Raafat, Chief Commercial Officer, stated that the goal is to attract Egyptian and Arab investors in the Gulf region, where demand for Egyptian real estate continues to rise due to its status as a secure and high-yield investment destination.

She confirmed that the company will offer exclusive deals and flexible payment terms during these exhibitions to appeal to this key demographic.

Soliman added that this regional outreach aligns with Egypt’s national strategy to promote real estate exports and attract foreign investment, especially as the country continues to witness strong urban and economic growth.

3 Sides Mall Set to Open in 2026

N Developments is also progressing with its flagship commercial project, 3 Sides Mall, located in Shorouk City. Spanning a land area of 23,000 sqm and a built-up area of 85,000 sqm, the mall is expected to begin unit handovers soon and become fully operational in 2026.

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Soliman concluded by reaffirming N Developments’ dedication to delivering high-quality, forward-thinking real estate products that cater to both domestic and international clients. He emphasized that the company remains focused on local and global expansion, aiming to solidify its position as a leading real estate player in both the Egyptian and regional markets.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

