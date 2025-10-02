The UAE-based Mira Developments, John Richmond and Arav Group came together in London to unveil the vision for Richmond Towers in Dubai — the brand’s first worldwide residences.

The event took place during an exclusive private dinner at The Londoner, bringing together a select circle of international press, celebrities, and high-profile investors.

Guests were shown early interior fragments and sketches tracing the creative dialogue between John Richmond and architect Marco Casamonti, which translates the house’s rebellious DNA into architecture, paired with Mira Developments’ signature fully furnished living style.

Richmond Towers in Dubai will serve as the flagship of the international partnership announced in January 2025. The development will feature six luxury residential towers and one office tower, rising from eight to ten floors, alongside dedicated retail space. Residents will enjoy a full suite of five-star amenities, including gyms, a spa, valet parking, housekeeping, in-room dining, and other à la carte services—delivering the essence of hotel living without the hotel charges.

John Richmond said: “My passion for architecture has always been part of me. With Richmond Towers, my aesthetic moves beyond fashion into the spaces where people live and connect. It’s a dream made tangible.”

“Dubai is our flagship and a strong start. Bringing two legends together delivered real results—the outcome speaks for itself: Marco Casamonti’s clean geometry carries the bold spirit of the John Richmond fashion house. We are pleased with the result and plan to develop Richmond Towers in several additional countries. We’re not sharing details yet, but expect announcements by year-end," said Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder & CEO of Mira Developments.

Richmond Towers is conceived as a cultural statement in architecture, where fashion transcends the runway to become lifestyle and space. Its architectural language blends striking lines, refined materials, and bold contrasts, echoing the brand’s iconic style. Residents will experience an environment where fashion-driven interiors, art installations, and bespoke details elevate daily life into an expression of culture and identity.

