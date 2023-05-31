Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty has announced a record-breaking sale for the most expensive penthouse ever sold on Palm Jumeirah for AED220 million ($60 million).

The transaction was for a shell-and-core mega penthouse at AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection by Executive Partner, Honey Deylami.

Spanning a 33,406 sq ft built-up area, the penthouse is on the topmost floor of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, said the statement from Luxhabitat Sotheby’s.

The penthouse was sold shell-and-core, allowing the buyer to design the home of their dreams and occupies four floors.

The property also features a 360-degree infinity lap pool and offers views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Ain Dubai, it stated.

It also has a four-floor 200-m indoor garden and a roof terrace with 360-degree views, thus making it the perfect spot for entertaining and relaxing.

Situated on the Palm Jumeirah next to Omniyat’s other flagship property One at Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection, the AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai will prove to be one of the most exclusive residential addresses in the city.

Amenities include an infinity edge pool, gym, a dedicated in-house spa, boardroom, state-of-the-art cinema room, a library lounge, boardroom & business centre, and yoga studio, it added.

On the record sale, Deylami said: "Palm Jumeirah is proven to be one of the most sought-after locations for UHNW clientele. Although there is very limited stock available on the island in terms of existing or new developments, 611 transactions took place on the island in Q1, worth AED5.8 billion in sales volume."

Ava is a super exclusive development in Palm Jumeirah that features only 17 residences, and a stunning 270-degree floor-to-ceiling view private beach in addition to all the 5-star amenities of Dorchester collection.

This development will also boast one of the most stunning penthouses in the world, placed over multiple levels with a private panoramic elevator and private lobby, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).