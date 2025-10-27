Mantra Properties’ latest ultra-luxury development, Jacob & Co Residences, in collaboration with the iconic watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co, has achieved a record-breaking milestone, registering over AED300 million ($81.6 million) in sales within just 12 hours of its launch.

The remarkable response marks a historic moment for Al Marjan Island, setting a new benchmark as the fastest-selling project on the island to date.

Designed as a symbol of elegance and artistry, Jacob & Co Residences will boast 223 limited-edition residences featuring a curated selection of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED1.01 million.

The project is slated for handover in Q4 2027, and promises an exclusive lifestyle that merges high design, wellness, and experiential luxury.

Lauding the duo for their feat, Marjan Group CEO , Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, said: "A project of this stature truly reflects our vision to bring the best of global luxury brands into Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving lifestyle landscape. This project will not only elevate the island’s appeal but also redefine what modern luxury living means in this region and we wish all stakeholders continued success in Al Marjan Island and beyond."

On the key milestone, Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Mantra Properties, said: "This milestone represents the culmination of Mantra’s two-decade legacy of design excellence and innovation. Jacob & Co Residences is not merely a development, it’s a statement of craftsmanship, ambition, and vision."

The exclusive AED400 million branded development witnessed an overwhelming demand from investors and high-net-worth individuals, underscoring the UAE’s continued dominance as a hub for branded luxury living.

Over 80% of investors’ interest came from expatriate residents and international buyers, highlighting the region’s global appeal for high-end real estate investments, he stated.

"The unprecedented response we’ve received reinforces the demand for curated luxury experiences that combine artistry, architecture, and aspiration. We’re proud to deliver a project that redefines luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah," he added.

Building on that sentiment, Jacob Arabo, Founder & Chairman of Jacob & Co, said: "Just as each Jacob & Co timepiece tells a unique story of artistry and innovation, Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island will narrate a new chapter in luxury living."

"We have infused this project with the same dedication to perfection that defines our watches and jewellery. Each of these 223 residences are a masterpiece in its own right, where every resident will experience the Jacob & Co philosophy of turning beauty and craftsmanship into reality," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

