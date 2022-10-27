UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim Properties has announced that one of its units - Majid Al Futtaim Communities - launched a new ultra-luxury concept, Lanai Island, within its flagship community, Tilal Al Ghaf, in Dubai.

Rising from the crystal waters of Lagoon Al Ghaf, Lanai Island is the first phase of Island Estates, a new ultra-luxury concept under the banner of ‘Signature Living by Majid Al Futtaim,’ sad the statement from the Emirati developer.

A limited release of 13 luxurious mega-mansions, designed in collaboration with award-winning South African architect firm SAOTA and world-renowned Kelly Hoppen Interiors, Lanai Island is a secluded retreat that caters to the elite lifestyle needs of the region’s growing segment of ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs), it stated.

On the new project, Majid Al Futtaim Communities CEO Hawazen Esber said: "Lanai Island redefines the concept of luxury living, it is something the region hasn’t seen yet. Combining the seclusion and tranquility of living in an island paradise with easy access to Dubai’s urban hubs, its mega-mansions are crafted to deliver a lifestyle that exceeds expectations."

The first of the two private islands to be released into the market, it will be home to four eight-bedroom Edge mansion homes, which offer a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 20,094 sq ft. Situated on large corner plots with 80 m of open waterfront, the average plot size comes in at just under 26,000 sq ft.

In addition to eight ensuite bedrooms, each mansion features double-height living and dining areas, a modern fully-equipped show kitchen, a rooftop deck with 360 views of the surrounding Lagoon, a home theatre, a home gym and spa, and a swimming pool and hot tub, he stated.

"Internal courtyards infuse interior spaces with natural light and deliver a strong visual aesthetic by bringing lush green planting into the very heart of the home. Other appealing benefits include a sweeping private forecourt with five outdoor parking spaces, an indoor garage for 12 vehicles, a dedicated service area with a separate entrance, two back kitchens, and separate male and female staff quarters for up to 12 employees," explained Esber.

Lanai Island’s Shore mega mansions, of which nine are available in the first release, offer a GFA of 16,102 sq ft and 40 m of open waterfront, with an average plot size of 23,614 sq ft.

The garden comes complete with a swimming pool and hot tub, and there is provision for three outdoor parking spaces with an indoor garage for nine vehicles. The service area comprises one back kitchen and separate male and female staff quarters for six employees, he added.

On the design concept, Kelly Hoppen said: "When we were approached by Majid Al Futtaim Communities to design the interior concepts for Island Estates, working alongside SAOTA, we recognised it as an amazing opportunity to create something completely unique."

"The design concepts centre around harmonious settings, being calm and pure but also strong and elegant with thoughtfully curated details. They take inspiration from the surrounding waters and local landscape with architecture that blurs the boundaries between indoors and out," he noted.

"Floor to ceiling windows abound to ensure a visual link to the Lagoon is maintained throughout the interior spaces," he explained

"At the same time, natural stone cladding, a subtle layered palette of complementary tones, and organic textures combine to add impact to the underlying biophilic aesthetic. Sunken rooftop terraces facilitate spectacular panoramic views, with lushly planted multi-level terraces and internal secluded courtyards bringing light and life into the interior," noted Hoppen.

"In the landscaped gardens, swimming pools look out over the Lagoon, while multiple outdoor lounging and dining terraces invite residents and their guests to gather to relax, recharge, and socialise," he added.

Conrad Martin, Junior Associate at SAOTA, said: "It became clear from the outset that Majid Al Futtaim- Communities’ vision for Island Estates is very much in line with our ethos; we are completely aligned in terms of the neighbourhood’s premium positioning, the focus on biophilic and human-centric design, and the importance of integrating the surrounding landscape and cultural heritage throughout the design process."

"From an experiential perspective, we were also intrigued by the concept of creating a luxury private island retreat with the Lagoon as a core element that is all-pervasive and ever-present across every aspect," he added.

