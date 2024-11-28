UAE - Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced the sell-out success of Lacina, the second phase of Ghaf Woods.

Launched earlier this year, Ghaf Woods is the city’s first forest-living community, offering a harmonious living experience characterised by thriving greenery, enhanced connectivity, and unrivalled sustainability.

Spanning 738,000 sq m off the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village, the community will be developed in eight phases, with completion slated for 2031.

Lacina, the second phase, has sold out in record time, underscoring the growing demand for tranquil yet connected, nature-based living spaces in Dubai.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "With Ghaf Woods, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable, nature-integrated living in Dubai. The exceptional response to Lacina, reaffirms the growing demand for communities that prioritise environmental harmony and elevated living experiences."

"This milestone highlights the trust and confidence the market places in Majid Al Futtaim’s ability to deliver visionary, high-quality destinations that redefine urban living. It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating communities that seamlessly blend sustainability, connectivity, and an unparalleled quality of life," he stated.

According to him, the latest phase of the development embodies a sanctuary where nature enriches the daily life of residents, offering a balanced and innovative living experience complemented by thoughtfully curated amenities.

These include three signature pavilions - Rustle, Breeze, and Ripple, he stated.

The Rustle Pavilion is designed to inspire an active yet serene lifestyle, featuring a gym, game room, kid’s play areas, and a swimming pool.

The Breeze Pavilion offers tranquil spaces for quiet moments or dynamic dining experiences, while the Ripple Pavilion fosters social connections and focused engagement. Additional amenities include a lawn area, children’s playground, dedicated pet facilities, and a bike station.

Majid Al Futtaim said the community will feature a forest of 35,000 climate-suitable trees, including the Ghaf, which will outnumber residents, serving as a vital "Green Lung" that provides 20% cleaner air and cooler temperatures - up to five degrees Celsius lower than the city average.

Residents of Lacina will also benefit from access to Ghaf Woods’ expansive amenities, such as adjacent multipurpose courts, a sports and activities park, a skate park, eight kilometers of walking trails, and an adventurous 3.5-km mountain bike loop, it added.

