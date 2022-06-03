Dubai-based upmarket vacation rentals platform Luxury Explorers’ Collection has announced its Middle East expansion with the launch of its premium holiday homes in the kingdom.

Towards the end of 2021, Luxury Explorers’ Collection debuted two of its most highly-anticipated vacation rentals. This included an ultra-luxe penthouse in the heart of Dubai Marina and an opulent mansion in Emirates Hills.

To date, the company has a total of 20 listings currently in operation across prime locations in Dubai. A new property in Abu Dhabi is also in the pipeline to add to its rental listings in Dubai and Makkah.

"Governments in the region have put a lot of efforts in diversifying the economy away from oil and a vital sector that has consistently been mapped in strategies for transformative development, particularly in the GCC, has been tourism," remarked Mohammed Sultan, CEO for Luxury Explorers’ Collection.

"Taking our brand to Saudi Arabia is not only an important part of our strategic vision, but it is a testament as well to our commitment to support tourism and hospitality’s path to recovery, and ultimately, long-term growth," he observed.

Sultan revealed that introducing Luxury Explorers’ Collection to Mecca market will give them the right exposure in Saudi Arabia.

"Our Makkah properties are spacious apartments and penthouses accessible to Haram and with an uninterrupted Kaaba view. We will also offer full concierge services, including in-house chef, delivery attendants, butlers, and housekeeping staff," he said.

Sultan pointed out that on top of this, the Dubai upmarket vacation rentals platform is developing a more forward-looking strategy for future investments in the kingdom/

As per this, there is a plan to expand in Riyadh to serve the corporate markets and families for holidays and weekends in the capital.

"This is also in the hope of supporting the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has set an ambitious target of 100 million tourists by 2030," he added.

Tourism and hospitality were among the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, however, Sultan revealed that it was during these most challenging times that Luxury Explorers’ Collection thrived.

"We always have this vision to re-imagine and re-invent the way people enjoy their holiday break, and Covid-19 opened up a unique opportunity for us to realise this vision. We were quick to recognise the need for exclusive properties without compromising the luxury lifestyle," stated Sultan.

"Hence we responded by providing the kind of upscale properties, complete with premium amenities and personalised concierge services: big premium-furnished spaces where they can effectively social distance, while guaranteeing enhanced privacy and increased security in terms of health and hygiene protocols," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).