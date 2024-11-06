LEOS Developments, an award-winning British real estate developer, has unveiled its groundbreaking residential community - Kensington Gardens - in Dubai that offers residents a modern luxury living with a blend of British craftsmanship and forward-thinking design.

The key development features a range of high-end 3-5 bedroom townhouses and expansive 6-7 bedroom villas, each equipped with smart home systems, hydroponic vertical gardens, and energy-efficient features such as solar water heating and LED lighting.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of crystal, every detail of the project is crafted to elevate the living experience, said LEOS Developments in a statement.

Combining sophisticated open-plan layouts with a touch of boutique charm, the community is designed to foster an environment of peace and tranquility, encouraging residents to embrace an enhanced quality of life.

According to LEOS, the Kensington Gardens’ villas come with private pools and private elevators, making them a true sanctuary for families seeking comfort and luxury in the heart of Dubai’s thriving green oasis.

The project also incorporates a range of environmentally conscious elements, including rainwater harvesting systems, green roofs, and an insulated building envelope for improved energy efficiency. Residents will also benefit from EV charging facilities and a 10-year warranty on waterproofing, it stated.

Some of its key features include: Crystal interior elements; hydroponic vertical garden; smart home systems; energy efficient LED lighting as well as private elevator (for villas only).

According to LEOS, the premium development is set for completion in Q4 2027.

With focus on innovation, Kensington Gardens integrates cutting-edge technologies, sustainable features, and luxurious amenities, said the developer.

To celebrate the launch, LEOS is offering a flexible payment plan for its prospective buyers that involves 60% due payment during construction and the remaining 40% upon completion, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).