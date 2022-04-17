Kuwaitis ranked eighth among foreigners who purchased real estate properties in Turkey in March, reports Al-Rai daily. Statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that Kuwaitis purchased 156 properties in March. Iranians topped the list with 784 properties, Iraqis came second with 741, then Russians with 547, Germans with 244, Kazakhs with 241, Afghans with 214 and Ukrainians with 168. The total number of real estate properties sold to foreigners reached 5,567 — an increase of 31 percent compared to the same month in 2021.

Istanbul ranked first among the Turkish cities where real estate properties were sold to foreigners with a total of 2,245 properties; followed by Antalya with 434; and then the capital, Ankara, with 347. Meanwhile, the real estate sales recorded in the first quarter of this year reached 14,344 properties — 45.1 percent compared to the same period last year. In other news, According to reliable sources, the investments of the Kuwait Investment Authority in the financial market of Turkey (the stock market) are modest, but they were affected by the fall of the value of lira and the pressures witnessed in the economic sectors, reports Al-Rai daily. They explained that most of the authority’s investments in Turkey are concentrated in the real estate sector.

