Kuwait-based Al Hamra, a leader in real estate development and management, said it has secured three major ISO certifications for multi-dimensional excellence from Bureau Veritas (BV), a global authority in testing, inspection and certification services accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

These certifications include ISO 9001:2015 for quality management system (QMS), ISO 14001:2015 for environment management system (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management system.

The Kuwaiti group said these certifications highlight Al Hamra Real Estate’s constant strive for excellence in line with its enhancement strategy, which has seen it effectively implement highly efficient and internationally recognized systems across multiple levels.

They also signify the culmination of the company’s constant endeavour to streamline and refine its internal systems and processes to align with international standards.

By demonstrating its strength across the key operational aspects of Quality, Health and Safety, and Environment (QHSE), Al Hamra Real Estate has demonstrated its corporate excellence, further solidifying its position as a leader in the business sector.

On the key milestone, Abrar Al Habeeb, Chief Administrative Officer and Acting General Manager, said: "As the owner of one of the most prominent and tallest skyscrapers in the region, we are honoured by the recognition we have received through these certifications in relation to Quality, Health and Safety, and Environment."

"These three ISO certifications fall in line seamlessly with Al Hamra Real Estate’s Enhancement Strategy, which is supported by specific programmes, each developed with the aim of uplifting the brand and its standard of operations across various aspects," stated Al Habeeb.

"Aligned with this strategy, the ISO certifications are designed to drive the brand forward with its key pillars of reflecting best in class services, improving operational efficiency, differentiating Al Hamra through its competitive advantages, and building a unique long term operating model," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).