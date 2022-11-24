Kooheji Development, one of Bahrain's leading real estate companies, has launched its new mixed-use project Onyx SkyView" on the sideline of the inaugural edition of leading property expo Cityscape Bahrain.

Spanning an area of 100,000 sq m, the key development tower boasts 435 ultra-luxury residences, 40 Offices, and 7 retail units at a prime location in Bahrain Bay, opposite the iconic Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain.

Spreading over 53 levels of interconnected offices, retail and living spaces rising up to commanding 200m, it features spacious grounds complete with various architectural terraces of green outdoor spaces and dedicated residents only amenities in double height indoor floor, 8 elevators, 4 carparks floors and 2 basements floors with total 700 car parks, 10 floors of offices with 4 offices per floor.

Unveiling the project, Kohheji said Onyx SkyView is an engineering marvel with distinguished architectural mass in shape and colour and distinctive architectural standards with three interlocking towers that creates a unique visual signature with its staggered balconies that expanse bayside views from the residential apartments, minimal office façade, an attractive retail location at the two sides and distinguishes main entrance facing the Four Seasons hotel.

The three different exterior cladding colours of the tower are distinguished by three different colours, and the distinctive architectural blocks of the tower reflect Kooheji's brand architectural spectrum.

The ultra-luxury 435 residences at Onyx SkyView feature a range of sizes and exquisite interior design options, ranging from studio, 1,2 & 3.5 bedrooms, presenting the best layouts and space planning units designed within the Kooheji Development residential towers portfolio, creating a unique collection of high-end well-designed residences achieving best in class space planning that meet high-end designs.

With three residential floor types on 46 levels, creating a unique limited number of each luxury residential of each unit type ranging from 33 to 39 units only for the 3.5 bedrooms units and 39 -45 units of the studio, 1 & 2 – bedroom units.

The Onyx SkyView project is the latest addition to Kooheji's Development portfolio. Work on the project will begin this month and will be implemented in several phases, and is due for completion in December 2027.

The Bahraini developer said the mixed-use project will contain an innovative architectural character, reshaping the real estate residential towers development industry in Bahrain luxury residential towers.

It boasts an area of 3,800 sq m dedicated to resorts-style indoor and outdoor amenities including active and passive entertainment activities zones, such as indoor multipurpose hall, VIP lounge, café, cinema theatre, exclusive gym for ladies, play area, outdoor water features including levelled decks with iconic waterfalls cascade between pools, fitness outdoor areas with lap infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gym and hydraulic water jet cycles, dynamic splash pads, and a lazy river surrounded by fire pits spots for the cozy family BBQ gathering.

The mixed-use development also has the benefits of the close proximity to major shopping malls and main Bahrain Bay attractions and is within walking distance of the buzzing life of Bahrain Bay.

The island is a focal point of Bahrain's food and leisure sector and is already playing host to the Bahrain Food Festival as well as an assortment of touristic cafés, restaurants and retail locations. The district is also home to The Avenues Mall, The Park and The Wharf, as well as Hotels like the Four Seasons, which is 300 meters away.

Bahrain Bay's Sensory Garden is at the doorstep of Onyx Skyview, a self-contained garden area that allows visitors to enjoy a wide variety of sensory experiences that stimulate the senses.

CEO Engineer Mohamed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji said: "Driven by our `vision to create inspiring living experiences and banking on our intensive in-house capabilities, we have ventured to announce the ultra-luxury mixed-use development project – Onyx SkyView project with an exciting and innovative way and we have chosen Cityscape Bahrain to launch it."

From the floor-to-ceiling glass works, the panoramic views pour Bahrain's skyline into the bedrooms and living spaces, he stated.

New Classic wooden flooring designs, cool stone finishes, and panelled walls bring natural touches to balance the impact of the expansive glazing. The spacious floor plans adapt to various customers' personal needs and can be easily configured into a range of different expressions.

Optional and extra interior design packages commissioned will be available to buyers by Kooheji to provide the perfect balance of the new classic craftsmanship with contemporary styling cues in the interior pallets of the living spaces to provide a delicate harmony between the sensation of openness and warming intimacy.

"By achieving the soon-to-be-delivered Onyx Bahrain Bay project while launching another embodies Kooheji's commitment toward elevating and setting the bar higher for the individual wishing to own prestigious and unique assets where they can live, work, and enjoy Bahrain's most prestigious address, Bahrain Bay," he added.

