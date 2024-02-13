Bahrain-based Kooheji Development has announced that it has begun the handover of all the 420 apartments at Tower A of its luxurious freehold project Onyx Residences in Bahrain Bay.

A premium development, the Onyx Residences comprises two interconnected towers - Tower A (Onyx Residences by Rotana) featuring luxurious freehold apartments, designed to offer residents unparalleled living experiences with modern furnishings and top-tier amenities - and Tower B (Onyx Arjaan by Rotana), said a statement from Kooheji Development.

Set to be launched soon, Onyx Arjaan by Rotana is a hotel-serviced apartment building, offering over 200 spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom hotel serviced apartments, aimed at redefining hospitality standards with expansive living spaces and bespoke services, it stated.

It also boasts Bahrain's largest infinity pool (standing at 50m), an exquisite indoor garden with a cafe, indoor pool, gym, ladies-only gym, cinema theatre, multipurpose events hall, VIP lounges, coworking spaces, and the exclusive 'Onyx Club' lounge, it added.

On the smooth handover, CEO Engineer Mohamed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji said this comes following the successful completion of the snagging phase, where apartment owners personally inspected their units with Kooheji’ s clients relations team and provided valuable feedback, ensuring the highest standards of luxury and comfort.

"Today we witness not only a significant milestone with the handover of units at Onyx Residences but also the realisation of overcoming challenges to deliver the largest freehold project in Bahrain," stated Al Kooheji.

"This development epitomises unparalleled luxury living, reflecting our unwavering commitment to investors and shareholders. We're proud of our robust operations knowledge and hassle-free real estate services, which have solidified our position as a trusted partner in Bahrain's real estate sector," noted the top official.

According to Al Kooheji, the vision behind Onyx Residences was to offer an unmatched luxurious living and unparalleled lifestyle, setting a new benchmark for excellence and delivering high returns on investment and yield to our unit owners.

Lauding the Bahraini real estate watchdog RERA for its support, Al Kooheji said: "This will mark a new era in Bahrain's real estate industry, as we continue to thrive with unprecedented projects that keep our nation ahead of the game."

The Onyx residences by Rotana, located in the 1.45-million-sq-m Bahrain Bay development, promise an ideal blend of luxury and leisure, he stated.

"This development is a gateway to Bahrain's vibrant lifestyle, offering proximity to major landmarks, including Bahrain International Airport, The Avenues, The Park, The Wharf, and Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay," he added.

