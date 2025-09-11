Abu Dhabi: Global real estate consultancy Knight Frank has teamed up with Henry Wiltshire International to strengthen its presence in Abu Dhabi’s prime residential sector.

Such a move reinforces Knight Frank’s commitment to expanding its residential services in the MENA region, according to a press release.

The new alliance will support private clients and developers more comprehensively in the capital, especially as residential demand in Abu Dhabi increases.

The collaboration will provide an established residential platform in the capital that allows the two entities to pursue various project mandates and collaborate on high-profile developments.

Will McKintosh, Regional Partner, Head of Residential, Knight Frank MENA, commented: “Our collaboration with Henry Wiltshire comes at a pivotal time for Abu Dhabi. The market is evolving rapidly, and we are seeing increasing demand for prime property, driven by strong fundamentals and growing international interest.”

Andrew Covill, Owner and Director, Henry Wiltshire International, Abu Dhabi, added: “The combination of our experience and reputation in Abu Dhabi and Knight Frank’s international reach will allow us to provide outstanding solutions and service for developers and private clients buying or selling property in the capital.”

Rupert Dawes, Global Head of Residential, Knight Frank, highlighted: “We see extraordinary potential in Abu Dhabi’s residential market and look forward to helping shape its next chapter alongside Henry Wiltshire.”

