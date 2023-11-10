Renowned UK developer Knight Dragon, responsible for the iconic London destination Greenwich Peninsula, have just unveiled brand new apartments for sale at Parkview, the penultimate building in the Peninsula Gardens neighbourhood, comprising studios, one- and two-bedroom units, with prices starting from £417,500.

With a unique position on the development between Central Park and the River Thames, homes have enviable views across the park, and towards Canary Wharf.

Offering anticipated gross rental yields of up to 6%, alongside historic 36% rental price growth and 14%1 sales price growth since 2018, Parkview offers a time-limited opportunity to own an apartment in an exclusive corner of Greenwich Peninsula and invest in one of London’s best-selling schemes, in a city where the rental market is significantly undersupplied, said the top British developer.

Greenwich Peninsula offers an unrivalled opportunity to the investors to be at the forefront of a pioneering regeneration scheme that is shaping a brand-new piece of London.

In the Middle East, Greenwich Peninsula has seen strong interest from investors based in Egypt and across the GCC with 17% of total sales at Peninsula Gardens, who are drawn to the high-quality product, a buzzing neighbourhood with a creative edge and prime London location, said a property expert.

William Langton, Associate Director, Savills Middle East, who is bringing the product to the region, said: "There has always been an interest for London from the Middle Eastern region and our clients are constantly on the lookout for the new areas in which to live and invest."

"Greenwich Peninsula is an exciting new destination, with an abundance of retail, restaurants and commercial space, in addition to exceptional connectivity to known Middle East hotspots such as Bond Street and Westminster. Parkview has stunning views over the London city skyline as well as the internal linear park providing that highly desired green space," observed Langton.

Surrounded on three sides by 1.6 miles of the famous River Thames, Greenwich Peninsula brings the buzz of the city to a stunning waterside setting.

It is also the home of London’s Design District, voted one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places. With 14 multi-use workspace buildings supporting 1,800 creatives, Greenwich Peninsula has a thriving creative and cultural scene that sets it apart and supports long-term residential growth, stated Langton.

"With these factors, and with the development at the early stages of release, there is an excellent opportunity for investors to benefit from entry level price point and therefore for capital appreciation benefits to be realised over the long term," he added.

