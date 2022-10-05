JLL, a leading real estate and investment management expert, has announced its strategic collaboration with Qatar-based real estate brokerage company, NelsonPark Property, offering development consultancy services to drive residential property investments.

The exclusive partnership is set to promote residential property transactions in Qatar, while supporting investments in the UK, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Recently JLL reported that the weaker sterling has created a window of opportunity for Middle East investors in London.

Through this exclusive agreement, NelsonPark Property will have access to JLL’s expertise and extensive suite of services including residential property investment and consultancy services across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, while JLL will have the opportunity to collaborate with NelsonPark Property on some of Qatar’s most iconic projects in the residential property space, it stated.

"On the back of this strategic collaboration, we will be able to leverage JLL’s global expertise and services to better support our customers while bolstering Qatar’s residential property market," remarked Jeffrey Asselstine, the Managing Director at NelsonPark Property.

"This partnership has come at the right time as Qatar gets ready to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup in a few months. Global events such as the World Cup and other reforms in the Qatar real estate market is expected to generate high demand for both residential and commercial properties in the months ahead," he added.

Will McKintosh, JLL’s Head of Residential & Investment at Mena, said: "Our collaboration with NelsonPark Property – a real estate company that has been operating in Qatar for over a decade – supports JLL’s activity in the country’s real estate investment sector."

"With this collaboration, Qatari citizens and expats will be able to benefit from advice on real estate in Qatar, the Middle East and internationally, while also diversifying their assets in London and other parts of the United Kingdom," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).