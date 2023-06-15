UAE - JLL, a leading specialist in real estate and investment management, has collaborated with Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in UAE, to realize the net zero ambitions of the bank’s 32-storeyed global headquarters.

Located in Downtown Dubai, the 38,484-sq-m Mashreq Global Headquarters is the first commercial tower in UAE and the second in the Middle East to achieve the Leed Zero Energy (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification by the US Green Building Council in recognition of its efforts in addressing net-zero resources (energy, water, and waste) and net-zero carbon operations.

Mashreq’s commitment to driving efficiencies in resource management and improving indoor environmental quality across the built environment earned it the Leed Gold certification last year.

A globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership, Leed certification provides a valuable framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. Leed Zero is the latest and highest category under the Leed certification program and represents a new level of achievement in the region.

The distinctive sculptural form of the Mashreq Global Headquarters was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) and it builds on the sustainable self-shading strategy pioneered in the Middle East by the Chicago-based architectural firm.

The high-performance glass facades are orientated for reduced solar transmission and its MEP systems are optimized through an automated Building Management System.

Incorporating the highest standards of sustainability, both in design excellence and operations, and achieving 36% reduction in overall energy consumption against industry baseline, the stone-clad L-shaped tower was certified as Leed for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) in 2022.

According to JLL, the Leed Zero Energy building, the Mashreq Global Headquarters operates at optimum efficiency on site and its energy consumption is also being offset through renewables. Mashreq’s current offset commitment of three years will be continued beyond 2026, it added.

JLL said the Leed recognition for Mashreq comes in line with its vision to lead the real estate industry into a healthier and more environmentally sustainable future.

"Through a holistic approach that combines expertise and technology the building has proven that Zero Energy operations is possible in the region," remarked Louise Collins, the Head of Project & Development Services UAE & Head of Engineering & Energy for MEA.

"The Leed Zero recognition is a testament to Mashreq’s strong commitment towards making tangible progress with real greenhouse gas reductions and builds on its vision to streamline operations through impactful climate resilient strategies to achieve low energy and reduced carbon footprints," she stated.

"JLL continues to work with Mashreq on driving energy intensity reductions and position it for long-term successes across its full property asset portfolio," noted Collins.

"We hope that more organizations and building owners in the region will take bold actions and follow Mashreq’s lead in pursuing a multi-phased sustainable journey and optimize their pathways in the transition to net zero," she added.

Bassem Fekry Farid, Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Real Estate & Administration, Mashreq, said: "We are proud to achieve the prestigious Leed Zero Energy certification for our Global Headquarters, making it the first commercial tower in the UAE and the 2nd building in the Middle East to accomplish this remarkable feat."

"This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and our efforts towards a greener future and a greener economy. Our partnership with JLL’s energy and sustainability services has been instrumental in realizing our net zero ambitions," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).