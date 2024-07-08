UAE: India-based Zoya Developments expanded its business into the UAE market with Investment exceeding AED 2 Billion allocated for the next three years.

This landmark announcement aligns with their first project in Dubai’s Furjan area, which is expected to be delivered in 2026, according to a press release.

Zoya Developments’ inaugural projects in Dubai will be located in key localities, such as Furjan, Dubai Islands & JVT.

These future projects will have spacious layouts, integrated outdoor spaces, and advanced smart home technologies, all designed with a customer-centric approach.

In June, QUBE Development also rolled out plans for sustainable projects in Dubai, boosting the UAE property sector.

