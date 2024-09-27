IBADAN, the capital of Oyo State, holds immense potential for real estate growth. However, the city faces challenges in attracting investment due to infrastructural deficiencies. The government of Oyo State, at every change of government, has embarked on various infrastructural development projects for different purposes like economic, social,environmental, strategic purposes etc. Also, the provision of these infrastructure has enhanced the value of real estate in Ibadan, the state capital.

However, the success of these initiatives depends on the positive response of citizens in maintaining these provisions. This write-up emphasizes the importance of citizen participation in unlocking the city’s real estate potential. The government of Oyo State has invested in the following infrastructural provision, among others: road construction and rehabilitation (Moniya – Iseyin Road, Ibadan circular road, Apete – Awotan road etc); electricity supply expansion (installation of streetlights in Ibadan under the “Light Up Oyo”); waste management systems, Public transportation upgrade, among others.

These infrastructural provisions have created value enhancement through increase in property values, attraction of businesses and investments,improvement on quality of life, enhancement of economic growth among others. Infrastructure development goes beyond government projects. Citizens can significantly impact real estate value by actively engaging in community-based initiatives. These could include neighborhood watch programmes. Enhancing security through community policing and vigilance can increase property values by creating safer and more desirable neighborhoods. Waste management campaigns: Actively participating in waste collection and recycling programmes can contribute to a cleaner environment, boosting property values and attracting investors. Community green spaces: Citizens can advocate for and participate in developing green spaces, parks, and community gardens, enhancing the aesthetics and livability of their neighborhoods, thereby increasing property values.

In addition, engaging citizens in the decision-making process is crucial. By participating in public forums and voicing their concerns, citizens can ensure that infrastructure projects are aligned with their needs and priorities. This could include Public Consultations: Attending public hearings and providing feedback on planned infrastructure projects can help ensure that they are aligned with the needs and desires of the community.

Citizen advocacy groups: Forming and participating in groups focused on specific infrastructure needs, such as transportation or water management, can amplify citizen voices and influence policy decisions. Again, citizens possess valuable knowledge about their local communities. This can be leveraged to inform infrastructure planning and ensure projects are tailored to local needs. Examples include local expertise.

Citizens with specialised skills in areas like engineering, urban planning, or environmental management can contribute their expertise to infrastructure projects. In conclusion, the government’s infrastructural provisions have significantly enhanced real estate value in Ibadan. However, citizen engagement is crucial to maintaining these benefits. By working together, we can ensure sustainable development and continued growth in Oyo State.

