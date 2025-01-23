Bahrain - Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, has announced the expansion of its HQ co-working space to District Courtyard, Janabiyah, following the remarkable success of its flagship location at Seef Mall, which stands as Bahrain’s largest co-working space at 1,085 sq m.

This marks a significant milestone in the growth of HQ, said a statement from Hope Ventures.

It is the investment arm of Hope Fund established by virtue of a Royal Decree No. 64 for 2020 by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, with the vision to support youth projects and initiatives.

Hope Ventures said the new HQ is designed to amplify opportunities for collaboration and innovation, particularly between Bahraini and Saudi businesses, fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

The District Courtyard location will offer a range of flexible workspace solutions, including private offices, meeting rooms, and versatile training areas, all designed to foster a vibrant, collaborative community.

Members will also gain exclusive access to networking events, business resources, and personalized support to fuel their ventures' growth and success, said the statement.

This expansion aligns with Hope Ventures’ mission to drive regional growth and strengthen connections within the business community.

The new HQ co-working space at District Courtyard, Janabiyah, is expected to open to the public in September, it added.

Fajer Al Pachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures, said: "HQ is more than just a workspace, it’s a hub where creativity, collaboration, and growth come together. By providing entrepreneurs with a workspace and an inspiring environment, we are paving the way for the next generation of business leaders."

"I am thrilled to expand our footprint and help accelerate the growth of Bahrain’s entrepreneurial community on a local and regional scale," he stated.

With this new opening, Hope Ventures reinforces its commitment to empowering Bahrain’s entrepreneurs with world-class facilities and resources, facilitating the development of innovative businesses and boosting economic growth in the region.

