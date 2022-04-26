Britain's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey on Tuesday forecast sustained demand in an under-supplied market, despite fears of consumers tightening their belts in the wake of soaring inflationary pressures.

The FTSE 100 firm said its order book stood at 2.97 billion pounds ($3.79 billion) as of April 17, compared with 2.81 billion pounds in the year-ago period, when the sector was supported by several government measures.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

