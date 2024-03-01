Saudi Arabia - HIVE, the innovative Dubai-based living solution, has announced its expansion into the Saudi Arabian market through a partnership with Rafal Real Estate Development Company.

This venture not only marks a pivotal milestone in HIVE's journey but also signifies a commitment to redefining the residential landscape in the broader GCC region.

The groundbreaking ceremony for HIVE Riyadh served as a testament to the importance of the event in HIVE's ambitious expansion into the Saudi market. This flagship project, a distinguished 200-key apartment building situated on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Road, symbolised the inaugural step in HIVE's exciting venture in Saudi Arabia.

Cutting-edge living solution

HIVE embodies a cutting-edge living solution tailored specifically for the dynamic lifestyle of young professionals. Designed to cater to the discerning needs of this demographic, HIVE offers more than just a residence – it delivers a comprehensive plug-and-play living experience.

This innovative concept is rooted in the pillars of flexibility, community, and convenience, forming the cornerstone of HIVE's commitment to providing a living environment that seamlessly aligns with the contemporary aspirations and preferences of young professionals.

Elias Abousamra, CEO of Rafal, said: "At RAFAL, our foundation is built on a culture of boldness, aspiration, and achievement. This essence not only defines our ethos but serves as the bedrock for our collaborative partnership with HIVE. Together, we embark on a journey to pioneer innovative living solutions, merging our strengths to create high-standard communities, services, and business practices that will redefine the landscape of modern living in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

Merging of expertise

Bass Ackermann, CEO of HIVE, said: "This collaboration seamlessly merges HIVE’s innovative living concept with RAFAL’s local understanding to redefine contemporary living in Saudi Arabia. Beyond a business venture, it's a merging of expertise, dedicated to shaping distinctive, community-centric living spaces that resonate with our residents' unique aspirations."

Ackermann extends gratitude to key stakeholders in Dubai, noting, "We're proud to have the continued backing of ARM Holding, a founding partner of HIVE, supporting our vision for innovative living solutions. Their sustained investment and support reflect a shared commitment to redefining modern living standards."

Leveraging the success in the UAE, HIVE is introducing a proven co-living concept to Saudi Arabia. Recognising the rising demographic of young professionals in the region, HIVE offers living solutions that prioritise the needs of this demographic. This includes the provision of flexible workspaces, a fully-equipped chef's kitchen, a dedicated listening room, a comfortable resident lounge, an inviting pool, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

