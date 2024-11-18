UAE - H&H Development, a leading Dubai-based real estate developer, investor, and asset manager, has announced the launch of Eden Hills, its first master-planned residential community nestled in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

With a timeless design by some of the world’s most renowned architects, Eden Hills features aesthetic appeal with exceptional comfort, and represents a harmonious fusion of modern living and nature’s tranquillity.

Comprising 327 five-, five plus and six-bedroom villas - including 29 customizable plots - Eden Hills is aimed at discerning individuals seeking a balanced lifestyle that fosters meaningful connections and cultivates an inclusive, thriving community.

The developer has already announced the sale of 104 curated villas located within a serene, gated environment.

At the heart of Eden Hills lies the Central Wadi, a lush, natural landscape woven seamlessly into the fabric of the community. This verdant oasis serves as the lifeblood of Eden Hills, offering a sanctuary where families gather, children explore and residents reconnect with nature.

Meandering walking trails, dedicated leisure areas, and tranquil surroundings promote wellness, serenity, and an active outdoor lifestyle, it stated.

Construction of Eden Hills began in October with the first phase anticipated for completion by 2027.

Unveiling the project, CEO Miltos Bossinis said: "The launch of Eden Hills marks a significant milestone in our journey to create exceptional living spaces that will endure the test of time."

Embracing diversity and inclusivity, the community serves as a vibrant social hub, featuring boutique retail and dining options, and versatile gathering spaces for cultural and social events, all of which cultivate a natural sense of belonging.

“Built on years of trust and a dedication to design excellence, this development reflects the precision and meticulous attention to detail that have become the hallmarks of H&H Development," stated Bossinis.

“We are delighted to present Eden Hills to the market, offering the first 104 villas for sale to homeowners seeking a community that inspires a genuine sense of belonging that will be cherished for generations,” he stated.

For those seeking personalisation, Eden Hills offers 29 exclusive customisable plots, granting future homeowners the freedom to design their dream homes within this thoughtfully planned community.

These plots are included within the total of 327 villas, allowing residents to infuse their personal touch into the fabric of Eden Hills and create homes that are a true reflection of their individuality, he added.

Located 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, Eden Hills ensures residents remain seamlessly connected to the best of Dubai’s lifestyle offerings.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).