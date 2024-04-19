Emaar Properties has stated it will cover all costs for repairs of homes within its communities that have been damaged in the recent Dubai rains, which has resulted in extensive damage to residential neighbourhoods across the emirate.

According to Emaar’s founder, Mohamed Alabbar, the group’s facility management staff have been on the ground assessing damage within its communities in the aftermath of the record rain that the UAE experienced on April 16.

Issues have ranged from waterlogging in areas, along with water damage to properties, Emaar stated in a release. Alabbar has confirmed, such issues will be addressed by the company with no extra cost undertaken by residents.

Communities under Emaar Properties include Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills Estate, The Springs, Arabian Ranches, among others.

Since the deluge on Tuesday, master developers across Dubai have undertaken the task of clearing out waterlogged communities after the UAE experienced the highest rainfall in 75 years.

The aftermath of the storm has also resulted in flight cancellations and delays, with Dubai Airports also limited flight operations.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

