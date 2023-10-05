Egypt - Luxury developer Emaar Misr, a subsidiary of the UAE’s Emaar Properties, is driving digital innovation with AI-enabled smart city solutions at Marassi, a 6.5 million sq m luxury development on Egypt’s north coast, thanks to a collaboration with Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM).

Emaar Misr has deployed Salesforce CRM solutions including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service, and Partner Community, which it has integrated with Marassi’s systems for access and security, facilities management, and maintenance.

This has enabled Marassi to deliver greater convenience to its 30,000-plus residents and 100,000-plus monthly visitors, while also maximizing the use of data to drive visibility, efficiency, and intelligence.

Coupled with the identification system provider ‘Nedap’, the Salesforce solutions enable residents and guests to access the community and its facilities, including beaches, sports facilities, and car parking, through a solution that uses facial recognition and is connected to each user’s mobile application.

Residents can also invite their family and friends to visit the community by filling in details on the application, such as their photo and car number plate, which allows the security systems to recognise them and give access on the specific date and time requested.

“With this suite of Salesforce CRM solutions integrated across our access, security and surveillance systems, we have gained full visibility and control of footfall and movement across Marassi, enhancing convenience and security to residents and guests,” said George Atef, Chief Information Officer, Emaar Misr.

“By capturing and analysing additional data we can better understand the needs of our residents and demand for services, enabling us to maximize efficiency and provision of services. It’s a win-win for all stakeholders.”

The system means Emaar Misr can set controls on access to its facilities and has complete visibility of user footfall, including how its facilities are being used, and the number of people using each facility.

In addition, it can also drill down deeper into the data to see details such as the age and gender of people using the facilities, and how many visitors are in specific locations at any time. This enables the developer to improve its services and cater better for specific groups of people.

The data also feeds into Marassi’s facilities management and maintenance systems, allowing it to perform predictive maintenance and management, and optimise staffing and energy usage. For example, the data can help the management to better predict the busiest times at the beach, allowing it to increase the number of lifeguards and security staff on duty.

“In Egypt’s luxury real estate sector, Emaar Misr shows how to continually improve customer service while boosting operational efficiency by innovating with AI-powered digital platforms and data,” said Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East.

“As Egypt’s premium real estate sector shows continued long-term growth, Emaar Misr is a prime example of how an integrated digital approach can re-invent established processes to raise the game and become a leader in smart city innovation.”

