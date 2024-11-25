Egypt - Rock Developments officially launched last week as the real estate arm of El Batal for Investment, with a capital of EGP 6bn and investments totaling EGP 10bn.

The company operates across Egypt, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, solidifying its presence in domestic and international real estate markets.

During the launch event, Emad Doss, founder of El Batal for Investment and Rock Developments, highlighted the strategic establishment of Rock Developments as a key pillar of the group’s expansion plans.

He emphasized that the company integrates all residential and commercial projects under the “Rock” brand, including Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October, Rock Capital in the New Administrative Capital, Rock Vera in New Cairo, Rock Gold Mall in New Cairo, and Rock Ville in Obour.

Doss explained: “The Rock series of projects in east and west Cairo was launched in 2016 with a vision to combine tradition and modernity. The name Rock embodies strength, stability, and endurance, qualities we aim to deliver to our clients.”

Currently, Rock Developments owns more than 10 residential and commercial projects, with around 7,000 families residing in its communities. The company aims to increase this number to 10,000 families in the near future.

Beyond real estate, El Batal for Investment is diversifying into sectors such as hospitality and healthcare, leveraging over 45 years of experience in both Egyptian and international markets. The company was one of the first Egyptian firms to expand abroad, particularly in Canada, where it has executed several successful projects.

Looking ahead, Rock Developments plans to launch new projects in 2025, with investments valued at EGP 10bn. Upcoming developments include Rock Residence, a commercial and hospitality project on Al-Amal Axis in the New Administrative Capital, a commercial venture on Bin Zayed Axis, and projects on two additional land plots in the New Capital.

These initiatives reflect the company’s broader expansion strategy, targeting both local and international markets in the near term.

