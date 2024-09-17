Arab Finance: The property technology company Nawy is planning to boost its real estate sales by over 200% year on year (YoY) in 2024, the company’s co-founder and CMO Abdel-Azim Osman told Asharq Business.

The company sold EGP 26 billion worth of real estate units in 2023, targeting to increase its sales to EGP 80 billion by the end of 2024, Osman said.

He attributed this expected surge in sales to the increase in prices and business expansion.

Osman revealed that the company is looking to raise $50 million in a Series B round within 2025 to fund its expansion abroad.

