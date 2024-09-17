Egypt - Mountain View for Real Estate Development and Investment is planning to begin its operations in Saudi Arabia before the end of this year, Chairman Amr Soliman told Asharq Business.

The company is set to make its debut in the Saudi market by launching a project in Riyadh, in partnership with Maya Real Estate Development and Investment and Al Saedan Real Estate, Soliman noted.

He added that his company targets up to SAR 2 billion in sales from its new project in the kingdom.

Furthermore, the firm seeks to boost its investments in Egypt by pumping up to EGP 30 billion in into projects in 2025, compared to EGP 15 billion in investments targeted for the current year, Soliman revealed.

Additionally, Mountain View is set to launch three projects in Egypt in the coming year in North Coast, New Zayed, and Fifth Settlement.

