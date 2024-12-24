Madinet Masr has launched the SAFE App, a new application that will reshape the concept of real estate investment, according to a press release.

Through its Madinet Masr Innovation Labs, the EGX-listed company developed SAFE App to secure a transformative approach for investors to engage in fractional ownership.

It will also enable multiple stakeholders to own shares in a single property at competitive prices, as it caters to all budgets, offering a flexible and seamless pathway to real estate investment returns.

SAFE App is the first platform of its kind in Egypt, affirming Madinet Masr's commitment to driving growth in the real estate sector and supporting broader economic development.

The platform, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, is an integrated platform that facilitates fractional ownership across a broad portfolio of projects for different real estate developers.

Units are divided into shares priced at EGP 50,000 each, offering investors the flexibility to purchase shares that align with their budgets.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said: "This platform reflects our vision of inclusivity, and expanding our investor base, by catering to their needs, through innovative and flexible real estate investment products.”

“Our commitment to empowering more people to engage in real estate investment aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development, encouraging growth in the real estate sector and supporting Egypt’s urban development efforts,” Sallam added.

