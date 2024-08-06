Dubai South Properties has announced that steady progress is being made on The Pulse Beachfront, a luxury master-planned community in Dubai South’s Residential District, with Phase 1 of the project, featuring 251 units, is set for completion by the year-end.

Once completed, the Pulse Beachfront features 788 residential units with a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and townhouses, ranging from 2,600 to 4,800 sq ft of living space.

Dubai South Properties pointed out that all villas come with master bedrooms, a maid’s room, equipped closed kitchens, private gardens, covered private parking spaces, spacious living rooms, study rooms, and rooftops.

Additionally, the project includes a large water lagoon and an artificial beachfront, as well as a half-Olympic size swimming pool, it stated.

Following the increased demand for properties in Dubai South, apartments in particular, the developer is planning future projects that include apartment units which cater to customer needs.

Upon its launch, the project witnessed overwhelming response from the investors who snapped up all 788 units, thus confirming the huge demand for units in the area, said a top official.

"We are pleased to see the progress of construction as per our set timelines. Dubai South as an area and its residential projects has had great interest from investors in the past few years, given the strategic location, quality of units, amenities and the pricing of our projects," remarked Nabil Al Kindi, the CEO of Dubai South Properties.

"We are also planning future developments to cater to the uptick in demand for apartments in Dubai South. The Pulse Beachfront is a unique project by itself, especially for its wellness aspects and the splendid amenities it features and we are confident that it will be a great addition to Dubai’s unique master-planned communities," said Al Kindi.

Some of its key lifestyle amenities include a squash tennis court, fitness club, gym, climbing walls, private lounge, yoga garden, aerobics studios, a dedicated kid’s club and water park in addition to skate parks, jogging tracks, and several F&B retail outlets including a grand supermarket, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

