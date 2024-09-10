Dubai South Properties has appointed Al Turath Al Aseel Contracting for an AED150 million ($40.84 million) contract for the construction of South Living Tower, a luxury apartment development at the Residential District in Dubai South.

The project was launched in June this year, with an attractive post-handover payment plan, following huge demand for spacious apartments at Dubai South, said the company.

Expected to be completed by Q1 2027, the project will feature 209 spacious units, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as special-terraced units, offering a mix of indoor and outdoor living experiences. Project amenities include a swimming pool and deck area, state-of-the-art gymnasium, sauna, a versatile multi-purpose room, a kids’ library, a yoga deck, BBQ area, gazebo seating area, and artistically landscaped elevated gardens offering an oasis of comfort and luxury.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “The demand for residential apartments at Dubai South has been steadily growing over the past few years. Following the announcement of the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport in April, we witnessed a notable surge in interest for housing, reflected in the higher sales and rental values for residential properties in Dubai South. At Dubai South, our mandate is to contribute to the government’s vision of attracting one million residents to Dubai South once the airport is complete.

“We are confident that the expertise of Al Turath Al Aseel will help us bring this project to life, offering an ideal choice for those seeking an elevated living experience with luxury finishes and thoughtfully designed amenities. We remain committed to our mission of developing projects that cater to the growing demand for premium, spacious residences,” he said.

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 sq-ft hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Additionally, a GEMS Founders School at Dubai South, subject to KHDA approvals, opened its doors in August. Currently, the Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents.

