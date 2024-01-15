Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road neighbourhood has been renamed after the world’s tallest tower – the Burj Khalifa. The 830-metre building — which recently turned 14 — towers over other famous skyscrapers that dot the Emirate’s busiest road.

This is the most prominent name change among the 28 listed by the Dubai Land Department.

The Dubai stretch of the Sheikh Zayed Road homes several buildings with apartments, offices, hotel apartments and rooms. According to the property classifieds website Bayut, the neighbourhood is popular among investors, renters and tourists because of its proximity to famous landmarks and key areas like Downtown, Business Bay, JLT and Dubai Marina, among others.

Other name changes

Motor City has been renamed Al Hebiah First; Ranches, Wadi Al Asafa 6; Sports City, Al Hebiah Fourth; and Al Quoz 2, Ghadeer Al Tair. Here’s the full list of the 28 areas that have been renamed, along with their area codes:

It’s not immediately clear when or why the name changes were made. Khaleej Times has reached out to the DLD for a statement.

Dubai had recently announced a new mechanism for naming roads. The first phase of the initiative saw roads in Al Khawaneej 2 area given names inspired by local trees and flowers. Al Ghaf Street was named after one of the most popular species of trees found locally. Likewise, other streets in the area received names such as Al Sidr, Basil, Al Faggy, Al Samr and Al Sharish.

