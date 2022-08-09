DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 376 sales transactions worth AED897.38 million, in addition to 122 mortgage deals of AED704.22 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED23.3 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included villas and apartments worth AED602.04 million, and 78 land plots worth AED295.34 million, while mortgages included 92 villas and apartments worth AED226.63 million and 30 land plots valued at AED477.59 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.6 billion.