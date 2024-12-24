DHG Properties, a leading real estate development company operating within DHG Holding for over three decades, has announced that steady progress is being made on its inaugural Dubai project - Helvetia Residences - with 20% of the work already completed.

Located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the Helvetia Residences boasts state-of-the-art acoustic systems, providing future homeowners with ultimate privacy by eliminating noise from neighbours or corridors.

Additionally, the project’s ventilation networks are being crafted with a sleek, linear design, blending functionality with aesthetics; an often-overlooked element in the regional real estate landscape, it stated.

Moreover, Spanish ceramics have been imported from Valencia to add sophistication to every bathroom, Italian Mermer marble will be featured throughout the reception and select spaces, including travertine slabs and Armani bronze finishes in bathrooms and powder rooms, and European-inspired kitchens are being integrated with fully equipped Bosch appliances.

Giving a project update, COO Milena Stevovic said when DHG Group initially began expanding into new markets, the UAE was an obvious choice due to the country's special focus on key industries - especially property.

"Our overarching goal has been to strengthen the DHG brand and simultaneously work side-by-side with the nation to elevate its real estate standing on both a regional and global scale. Our Swiss specialists will ensure that this ambitious vision to offer more than just a home aligns with our execution," she stated.

"Helvetia Residences is about introducing a lifestyle of unparalleled quality, functionality, comfort, and value - not just aesthetics. By involving Swiss experts and sourcing premium European materials, we aim to bring added value to Dubai’s competitive real estate market, setting new standards for premium living," she added.

Stevovic said the DHG Group will be setting up 10 Helvetia Residence showcase units as a pilot project that will serve as a hands-on demonstration for local contractors, ensuring Swiss-quality standards adopted across the project.

This will also help potential buyers get a first-hand experience of the premium craftsmanship and innovation that define Helvetia Residences.

According to her, 10 Swiss specialists have arrived in the emirate to complete the interiors of these showcase apartments.

The dedicated team of Swiss craftsmen, bring their expertise in flooring solutions, wall and ceiling treatments, tiling, carpentry, upholstery, lighting design, and acoustic treatments that combine with Swiss precision and European excellence to inject added value into Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

"These experts have worked on several notable DHG developments across Europe and are now providing existing buyers, potential investors, and end-users with a glimpse of what the DHG’s JVC-located flagship project will entail; a premium living experience and elevated lifestyle," she explained.

With the work in full swing, Helvetia Residences will be ready for handover in H1 2026, she added.

