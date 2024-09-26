UAE - Domaine Properties, a UAE-based real estate advisory organisation specialising in luxury residential, commercial, and hospitality properties, has announced the opening of its new office in Business Bay, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.

The company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality solutions to a diverse clientele, including investors, property owners, and developers.

This new office will serve as a hub to better accommodate the growing demand for premium real estate in Dubai and beyond.

“The opening of our Business Bay office is a reflection of the incredible growth we’ve seen over the past few years,” said Bassam Abou Kurch, CEO of Domaine Properties.

“Our goal has always been to expand our presence strategically globally, and this new location positions us to better serve both local and international clients.

“We are committed to driving further success in the UAE’s fast-evolving property market. Our vision is to be a leader in luxury real estate, and our mission is to deliver personalised, high-value solutions that exceed client expectations in every transaction.”

Domaine Properties said it remains focused on maintaining its customer-centric approach, with personalized services that cater to the individual needs of its clients.

With the new office in Business Bay, the company aims to streamline operations and foster stronger partnerships with stakeholders across the region, enhancing its ability to offer the highest standards in property management, leasing, and sales.

The new Business Bay office represents just one step in their broader expansion plan, with further growth and new projects expected in the near future.

With a focus on delivering world-class service and building strong client relationships, Domaine Properties said it is well-positioned to capitalise on Dubai's booming property sector, driving sustainable success for years to come.

