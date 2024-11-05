Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar) has launched RIVAGE — its first residential project on the prestigious Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi emirate. The launch marks a key milestone in the strategic partnership between Deyaar and Arady Properties PSC.

The development offers the perfect blend of luxury living, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities while integrating sustainability within a master peace architectural design.

RIVAGE offers a range of residential options, providing flexibility for both investors and families, featuring 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxury residences, opulent duplexes, bespoke Sky Villas and the celestial Sky Palaces.

Construction for RIVAGE is scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, according to a company press release.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, said: “In collaboration with Arady Properties – PSC, we are excited to present RIVAGE, our first residential project in Abu Dhabi, which truly reflects our commitment to creating exceptional living spaces. Situated on the picturesque Al Reem Island, RIVAGE offers more than just a new address—it’s a harmonious blend of vibrant city life and peaceful waterfront serenity, providing stunning views and top-notch amenities ideal for families seeking both excitement and tranquillity. While contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and urban development, RIVAGE marks a proud moment for us at Deyaar as we continue to elevate the real estate landscape beyond Dubai and fulfill our promise to exceed the expectations of our valued customers and stakeholders—a core part of what Deyaar stands for.”