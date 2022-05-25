UAE-based Danube Properties has announced the launch of Gemz, a AED350 million ($95.2 million) luxurious residential project in a pyramid-shaped architecture, offering spacious homes and floor plans with unique convertible layouts - so much so that a one-bed apartment can be made into a two-bed unit and the same can be turned into a three-bedroom unit - loaded with 30 luxury amenities.

A 14-storeyed building, Gemz will host 270 apartments - 24 studios, 74 one-bed, 114 two-bed and 42 three-bed apartments as well as 16 duplex apartments within Al Furjan, a vibrant residential community located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Danube said that to make these homes, which are priced at AED550,000 ($149,727) onwards, more affordable, it is offering the group's flexible 1% monthly payment plan to the investors.

This plan facilitates the middle-income tenants and the end-users to easily fulfill their dreams of owning their choicest homes without any financial hardships, stated the Dubai developer at the launch event which also featured Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, its new brand ambassador.

Making the deal more lucrative for the homebuyers, Danube also unveiled a special offer at the event for homebuyers under which those who book on the opening day (May 28) will get a fully furnished apartment free.

It is the second project that Danube has launched within two months after the unveiling of the AED300 million Pearlz project within the same Al Furjan community in March.

Already a well-connected destination, Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential districts that hosts several convenient stores and retail facilities including pharmacies, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, salons, bookshops, schools, hospitals, clinics and hotels, it added.

Strategically located, Gemz is just minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road and also from a proposed metro line. as well as the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Speaking at the launch, Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, said: "There is a renewed confidence of the end-users in Dubai’s real estate market with domestic as well as the Indian homebuyers looking to own a second home in the city. And the latest reform in visa and residency rules now make it easier for investors and buyers to secure residence visas and we are seeing a large number of buyers looking for suitable properties."

"We will start processing for long-term residency and golden visas for investors who fulfill the respective criteria, such as AED2 million, AED5 million and the AED10 million ceilings – from September 2022, when the process begins," he added.

Sajan pointed out that with the introduction of intelligent furnishings, Gemz encompasses large homes and floor plans with convertible layouts.

"A one-bedroom apartment can be made into a 2-bedroom apartment and a 2-bedroom apartment into a 3-bedroom apartment. Spacious apartments at Gemz come with a swimming pool in the balcony - a luxury that’s one of its kinds!," he stated.

"While the private pool is purposefully built to inspire an exceptional lifestyle, the other exclusive amenities include kids day care with nanny supervisor, cricket pitch with match standard net practice and a yoga centre," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).