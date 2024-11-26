Danube Home, a key furnishing retailer in UAE, has unveiled its latest collection of flooring solutions for homes, outdoors, and commercial spaces including laminate, vinyl, engineered wood, and luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), designed to cater to diverse tastes and budgets.

The flooring market is primarily buoyed by the construction sector in the UAE. Accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23%, the market is poised to reach $5.39 billion in the next five years, as per Mordor Intelligence.

This underscores the significance of the market, especially at a time when high-end developments and personalisation are driving the demand for superior-quality products. Notably, homeowners incline towards flooring options that boost aesthetics and withstand wear and tear, said the UAE retailer.

Danube Home adapts to the consumer trend by combining sophisticated design with cutting-edge technology to manufacture premium flooring products, enabling homeowners, interior designers, and contractors to find the perfect flooring for any project, it added.

Sayed Habib, the Director of Danube Home, said: "We are excited to introduce our expanded range of flooring solutions to homeowners across the region. Our goal is to provide a product that not only enhances the beauty of any space but also offers long-lasting value and convenience."

"With the wide variety of flooring options available, there’s something to suit every style, need, and budget," he stated.

"Customers can explore the diverse styles in the versatile collection. It boasts modern minimalist designs and classic aesthetics, available in myriad colours, textures, and finishes. From glossy tiles to rustic wood finish, Danube Home showcases an assortment of patterns and shades that complement the interior décor," he added.

The flooring collection is available at all Danube Home retail outlets across the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain.-TradeArabia News Service

