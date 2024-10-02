Damac is showcasing its sustainable solutions as it returned as Titanium Sponsor of the 26th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (Wetex 2024).

Organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), the exhibition was inaugurated today by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and will be held until October 3, 2024 under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The sponsorship reaffirms Damac’s commitment to advancing sustainability and its environmental responsibility. Damac’s vision aligns closely with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 goals while integrating climate-conscious designs and tech-enabled solutions into its developments. The exhibition will highlight Damac’s first “Sustainability Report,” which showcases the organisation’s key goals and vision.

Sustainability report

“Damac is proud to return to Wetex as a Titanium Sponsor for its 26th edition, underlining our efforts to support Dubai’s vision of creating sustainable, integrated communities powered by advanced technologies. The launch of our Sustainability Report highlights the group’s Environmental, Social and Governance excellence, including significant strides in reducing carbon emissions, enhanced water conservation efforts, a commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, and strong governance practices that align with global sustainability standards,” said Hussain Sajwani, Chairman and Founder of Damac Properties.

Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager, Projects, Damac, said: “Our upcoming LEED Platinum pre-certified Damac Lagoons community is one example of many smart solutions in promoting renewable energy sources, innovative smart waste management initiatives, and energy-efficient technologies that we will continue to integrate into our projects.”

With more than 47,000 homes delivered, Damac has established itself as a pioneer in the Middle East’s luxury real estate market.

