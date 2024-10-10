Damac Properties has announced the launch of its fifth master community, Damac Sun City, in Dubailand, thus aligning with the UAE’s vision to advance the nations and its people’s aspirations and enhance citizen well-being.

Located in Dubailand, this new development will offer a unique blend of wellness-focused living, nature, and modern luxury benefitting physical, mental, and overall resident well-being.

Set in an area renowned for its connectivity to major Dubai landmarks such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport, and Al Maktoum International Airport, Sun City is designed to cater to foster relaxation, adventure, and mindfulness, said the developer in a statement.

Key amenities will include forest hiking trails, outdoor yoga studios, barefoot reflexology areas, and crystal healing spaces. Additionally, residents can enjoy a sunrise outdoor gym, camping areas, a suspension bridge, open auditorium, forest hiking trail, reflexology area, monkey bar arena and a Grand Water Fountain that serves as the community’s centrepiece, offering a peaceful and visually stunning environment, it stated.

With the inclusion of a library co-working space, organic wellness stores, crystal healing, and ice bath therapy stations, Damac Sun City will offer an integrated approach to modern living.

On the new venture, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac, said: "These are exciting times for us at Damac Properties. Our community development portfolio is expanding, offering a wider reach of expectations and homeowner interests."

"Damac Sun City is our fifth master community, launched shortly after the successful launch of our Riverside development in May. We are excited to see that demand continues to remain strong and powerful in Dubai, a trend we forecast will stay for a long time to come," stated Tahaineh.

"Damac Sun City offers a compelling investment opportunity with reasonable payment options. Damac is offering an attractive 75/25 payment plan, along with a 4% Dubai Land Department (DLD) waiver for the first batch of investors, making it accessible for investors seeking both luxury and value in Dubai’s thriving real estate market," said the top official.

Damac has been at par with the dynamic growth of the city’s real estate roadmap. Having launched close to 30 projects since 2023, up to date, the company is geared up to fill all gaps that the city’s property market demands, he added.

