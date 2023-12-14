UAE luxury real estate developer Damac Properties has announced that it has signed up China Nuclear Industry 22nd Construction Company to implement the main works package for two clusters - Mykonos and Monte Carlo - coming up within its master development Damac Lagoons in Dubai.

As part of Damac Lagoons, Mykonos and Monte Carlo enjoy unrivalled community features, ranging from azure blue lagoons, zip lines, waterpark-style amenities and attractions, as well as cluster-specific features such as the windmill park in Mykonos and aqua opera school house pavilion in Monte Carlo.

On the contract award, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects, said: "Work on Damac Lagoons has already been moving at a swift rate and this contract to China Nuclear marks yet another milestone in the community’s progress and underscores our enduring commitment to the project and the investors who have placed their trust in Damac Properties."

This announcement comes on the heels of Damac Lagoons being named the UAE’s first pre-certified Leed Platinum community development under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Cities and Communities Rating System, coinciding with the country’s Year of Sustainability initiative, he stated.

To date, Damac Properties has already awarded nearly AED7 billion for Damac Lagoons, he added.

Over AED1 billion has been assigned for infrastructure, and more than AED 5.6 billion has been awarded for the construction of villas in the community. In the first half of this year alone, Damac secured contracts worth AED 2.4 billion, a testament to the project’s momentum.

Once completed, the water-inspired community, Damac’s third master development, will have more than 8,000 villas and townhouses across 11 architecturally and lifestyle-inspired Mediterranean clusters, Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Ibiza, Marbella and Portofino in addition to Mykonos and Monte Carlo.

