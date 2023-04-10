Leading global engineering and design consultancy Cundall has announced that it beenbeen selected as part of the international consortium to design and deliver the masterplan for Salalah Smart City in Oman.

The project is being led by F&M Middle East with Sasaki as the Technical Lead.

Salalah Smart City is one of the many initiatives by the Oman's Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning to create smart and futuristic model cities that aim to enhance liveability, health, and diversity in economic drivers.

Cundall said its consortium envisions a sustainable and prosperous future for Salalah, with a focus on achieving Oman Vision 2040’s goals of bankable sustainability, job growth and technological advancement.

"With our commitment to excellence and sustainability, we are excited to be part of this important effort to shape the future of Oman and the region for generations to come," remarked Lee French, Partner and Operations Director for Mena.

This initiative follows the successful progression of the Greater Muscat Structure Plan, also initiated by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning.

The project reinforces Cundall’s reputation as a leading player in the design and delivery of sustainable and innovative infrastructure projects in the Middle East, added French.

