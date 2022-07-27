Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has announced the start of construction of the iconic 105,000 sq m first phase Al Mishraq, the City’s central zone where businesses and residents will flourish. Al Mishraq will be the City’s second largest zone, spanning 680,000 sq m.

The first phase of Al Mishraq will develop 105,000 sq m of retail, residential, incubator, and office space along with an 8-screen, 900-seat cinema and 1,500 underground smart parking spaces which will be integrated with the City’s mobile app allowing drivers to search for the closest available parking space.

It will become a diverse, vibrant hub connecting the City with social activities and dynamic workplaces. Residential areas, public amenities, and flexible workplaces will be seamlessly integrated to create a vibrant work-live-play environment operating around the clock.

Heart of the City

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “Al Mishraq lies at the heart of the City. It will be a laboratory for innovation and creativity, inspiring residents, visitors and businesses. The development of Al Mishraq will align with the wider goals of the City, embodying sustainability and smart technology, while nurturing future young Saudi leaders.”

Designed by renowned architecture practice CallisonRTKL, the development embodies contemporary Salmani architecture and is modelled as a livable outdoor ecosystem. Al Mishraq will be a human-centered, linear open space that caters to the needs of all.

The rich and diverse environment of Al Mishraq will foster global partnerships and cross-collaboration of services and products, enabling the development of human capital, a vibrant knowledge economy, and the empowerment and engagement of young Saudi talent. Al Mishraq will incubate, showcase, and bring new ideas to market by encouraging people to meet, communicate, think, and innovate.

Unparalleled experiences

Al Mishraq will offer unparalleled retail, food and beverage, and leisure experiences. Global retailers are collaborating with local Saudi talent to bring truly unique retail outlets to the City. The City is providing a platform for retailers to pioneer innovative experiences that are creative, educational, engaging and transformational.

Visitors and residents of the City will benefit from new products and technologies, interactive retail environments, and immersive retail experiences that are exclusive to Al Mishraq. The City is welcoming leading global retailers to bring their visionary ideas to Al Mishraq and transform the retail sector in Saudi.

A diverse food scene will offer a plethora of dining options, from unique cafes to world-class fine dining restaurants with stunning views of Wadi Hanifa. Al Mishraq’s leisure facilities will also enhance the lives of the young population, with a variety of health and wellness offerings as well as other activities to enable people to enjoy their valuable leisure time.

Central Spine

An iconic element of Al Mishraq will be the Central Spine, a unique shaded pedestrian zone that integrates the latest environmentally conscious shading and cooling technologies, including a series of active cooling wind towers, to enhance thermal comfort for pedestrians, all year round.

The architecture of the Central Spine has been inspired by both Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and its bright future, representing the Kingdom’s rapid transition to the future while honouring its past.

The creative arts scene will be nurtured at Al Mishraq, with the development of creative institutes and the display of artwork in public spaces. Artists will be encouraged to exhibit their work, providing unique experiences in art, design, and visual innovations for the enjoyment of visitors and residents of the City.

Manga HQ

The recently announced new headquarters of Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” which produces animations, video games and comics, will be located in Al Mishraq. Tamimi Markets, Saudi Arabia’s leader in Fresh and Healthy Foods, is also opening a Natural and Organic market in Al Mishraq zone.

This unique format, developed exclusively for the City, is part of Tamimi Markets commitment to building the future. “As a Saudi family, serving the families of Saudi Arabia, it’s an honour to be part of the City community and vision” said Abdul Aziz Tamimi, CEO of Tamimi Markets.

