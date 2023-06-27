UAE - World leading real estate event Cityscape Global is gathering momentum, with some of Europe’s leading property developers and investors joining its line-up.

Participants will include leading investors such as Qatari Diar, Berkeley and Regal London, with more set to follow.

Taking place in Riyadh from September 10 to 13, Cityscape Global will attract around 180,000 visitors from across the globe. This record-breaking event will offer a unique platform for European companies to showcase flagship projects and explore new avenues of growth in the dynamic Middle Eastern market.

Range of collaboration

European participants will explore a range of collaboration and cross border investment opportunities; with developers, architects, Proptech professionals, consultants and contractors mingling with major global investors.

In addition, 200 phenomenal speakers across the four-day programme will share industry insights and spark conversation at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre, Malham, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. International advisors, including Savills and Sotheby’s Real Estate, will also share their expertise and insights.

New to the exhibition this year will be the Cityscape Innovation Challenge; a disruptive platform for pioneering PropTech start-ups from around the world to showcase their innovative products and compete for the chance to win a free stand at Cityscape Global's 2024 show. With a focus on the theme of sustainability, the challenge will unveil the cutting-edge technologies and ground-breaking solutions revolutionising today’s real estate industry.

Exclusive showcases

Hundreds of exhibiting master developers will offer world exclusive showcases of their largest global giga projects. The involvement of key European stakeholders illustrates the growing global buzz around the region and the vast opportunities for international collaboration in the real estate space.

Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director at Cityscape Global, said: "The participation of major global and European investors is integral to the success of Cityscape Global. This event showcases the growing significance of cross-border investment and collaboration, and we are pleased to welcome the likes of Berkeley, Regal London and Qatari Diar, who collectively bring a wealth of experience, diverse portfolios, and a strong track record of successful projects. Their presence at Cityscape Global enhances an exciting conference programme that now includes the world's most significant real estate projects and urban developments."

Cityscape Global will present European stakeholders with the latest thinking in design, architecture, master planning and sustainability, as well as offering a forum to share best practice to shape future development and construction techniques.

It will feature six distinct zones each with unique and dynamic content programmes, including: the Future of Living Summit, The Property Portfolio Forum, Real Estate Institutional Investor Forum, CityscapeWIRE, Design and Architecture and the Proptech Stage.

