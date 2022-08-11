Dubai will be home to the first branch of BuildingSMART International in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The organisation’s UAE chapter, hosted by Dubai Municipality, aims to promote and support digital transformation in the UAE’s building and construction sector through adopting and developing open standards, said a Wam news agency report.

The opening of BuildingSMART International’s first MEA branch in Dubai further consolidates the UAE’s status among the world’s leaders in infrastructure, it said .

BuildingSMART is a worldwide industry body driving the digital transformation of the built asset industry. It is committed to delivering improvement by the creation and adoption of open, international standards and solutions for infrastructure and buildings, according to the organisation.

BuildingSMART is the community for visionaries working to transform the design, construction, operation and maintenance of built assets. buildingSMART is an open, neutral and international not-for-profit organisation, it said.

