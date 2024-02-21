The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has officially signed an agreement with Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, under which it will take over the management and operations of the Galali Coast Waterfront Project.

Scheduled to commence in the second quarter, Galali Coast stands as the newest tourist attraction in the Muharraq Governorate from BTEA, spanning the road leading to Amwaj Islands and covering an expansive area of 100,000 sq m, reported BNA.

The innovative development is set to feature a diverse array of services, restaurants, entertainment venues and engaging events, it stated.

The inclusion of these elements aims to enhance Bahrain's position on the tourism map, solidifying its appeal as a sought-after destination.

"Our strategic collaboration with Edamah underscores the importance of seamlessly aligning the tourism and real estate sectors. This integrated approach aims to cultivate mutual growth and fortify collective contributions to the Kingdom's prosperity," said Sarah Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, after signing the agreement with Christopher Calvert, CEO of Edamah.

"It is a pivotal component of our ongoing endeavours at the authority to realise Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 objectives. This strategic vision places a strong emphasis on advancing the marine tourism sector and strategically developing waterfronts that not only resonate with global tourists but also serve as attractive investment hubs, propelling Bahrain's overall tourism development," she stated.

Buhiji emphasised BTEA’s commitment to reinforcing and continually strengthening relationships with all private sector partners.

"This is in line with the authority’s dedication to providing exceptional services to both tourists and investors. The collaboration with Edamah is geared towards advancing Bahrain's tourism infrastructure and enhancing its attractiveness and competitiveness," she added.

Furthermore, the CEO of BTEA expressed confidence in the positive impact of the partnership with Edamah, foreseeing the Galali Waterfront Project as a significant addition.

It is anticipated to elevate the kingdom's tourism potential as a pivotal developmental feature, addressing diverse tourism requirements, said the BNA report.

Lauding the BTEA tie-up, Calvert said: "We take great pride in inking this strategic partnership with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, which underscores its significance in bolstering the prosperity and sustainability of the tourism sector, particularly in diversifying coastal offerings and marine activities."

Calvert emphasised Edamah's eagerness to leverage its extensive experience in the management and operation of tourism facilities to fulfil the tourism aspirations of the Galali Coast Waterfront Project.

"This commitment aligns with supporting BTEA initiatives to advance the tourism sector, contribute to the national economy, and develop tourism facilities that adhere to international standards, thereby strengthening the Kingdom's global tourism standing.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).