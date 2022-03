UAE - Leading real estate development company Bloom Holding has announced the launch of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community located in Abu Dhabi.

Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations.

Bloom Living’s architecture is inspired by the rustic vibe of the Mediterranean and seamlessly fuses traditional Spanish design with contemporary finishings, stated the Emirati developer.

The names of the neighbourhood are also in-keeping with the theme; phase one has been aptly named Cordoba after the Andalusian city.

Bloom Living is closely aligned with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 which highlights the importance of diversity, inclusivity, and a high standard of living to achieving sustained economic development.

The aspirational community will bring together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection. Bloom Living’s Town Centre will feature a lively and bustling plaza with several F&B and retail outlets for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim said: "The launch of Bloom Living, our flagship community development in Abu Dhabi, marks a significant milestone for Bloom Properties. With this project, we aim to offer a fully integrated community that goes far beyond providing a nice place to live."

"Our multi-generational community has everything one could possibly need to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life. Moreover, Bloom Living has been cleverly designed so that all the facilities, amenities and services are within walking distance for every resident. Those living outside of the community will also be welcome to visit; our town centre will be easily accessible and will have a lively and vibrant atmosphere day and night representing the beating heart of the community," he noted.

The Town Centre will also include a healthcare clinic and several other amenities to ensure that residents have everything they need without ever needing to leave the community – and all within walking distance.

Bloom Living will also be home to two outstanding international schools, which are strategically located to be reached by foot or bicycle from anywhere within the development.

The Abu Dhabi developer said focal point will be a large lake which will represent a community meeting point, around which residents can walk, run, and cycle, and makes it an ideal community for those seeking a peaceful life.

Furthermore, the lake will act as an important point of connectivity, with pathways linking to all amenities and neighbourhoods. The use of water, in addition to the community’s beautiful flora, aims to create calm and serene surroundings that reinforce Bloom Living’s commitment to promoting health and wellbeing.

Residents will also benefit from an extensive selection of recreational activities and facilities suitable for all energy levels - from yoga, linear and agro parks to swimming pools and gyms. There will also be several regular events and festivities which will aim to bring the entire community together. Pets are very welcome, with dedicated dog parks to ensure that every member of the family is catered for.

Bloom Living is committed to delivering long-term social impact for the emirate by developing a community that promotes co-living, tolerance, and healthy living in addition to contributing to improved quality of life.

Sales will now commence for a total of 257 town homes and detached villas within the Cordoba neighbourhood. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 150m2 to 170 sq m. There will also be a range of three- to six- bedroom detached villas from 250 sq m to 515 sq m.

Prices start from AED1.5 million, with attractive payment plans available, reflecting Bloom’s commitment to providing value for money whilst also adhering to the highest quality standards.

"We believe that Bloom Living serves as a representation of the modern Abu Dhabi – a cosmopolitan, multicultural and aspirational hub in which people of all backgrounds can flourish," remarked Wakim.

"The pandemic has served to highlight that our lives do not operate in silo – and neither should our homes. We firmly believe that fully integrated communities are the future, Bloom Living as a shining example of community living of tomorrow," he added.

Bloom Living will be built in various phases and Cordoba, Phase 1 of Bloom Living is scheduled for completion in latest Q4 2024.

